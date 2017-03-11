Police identify main suspect in Cheras shooting
KUALA LUMPUR: Police investigations found that one of 13 people who were detained following the incident in which a man was shot dead at a house in Cheras early Friday, is the main suspect. Kajang District Police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the 13 individuals included the house owner, his wife and their maid.
