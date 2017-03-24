Plantation supervisor charged with 15 counts of human trafficking
KUALA KANGSAR: An oil palm estate supervisor was charged in a magistrate's court here with 15 counts of trafficking in locals, including two children who were forced to work in a plantation in Pengkalan Hulu. He is accused of trafficking in 15 victims, comprising men, women and children aged between 13 and 66, to work as forced labour.
