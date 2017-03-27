Pilot Grateful Able To Bring Home Mal...

Pilot Grateful Able To Bring Home Malaysians From Pyongyang

Malaysian National News Agency

It was a moment of relief for Lieutenant Colonel Hasrizan Kamis when the aircraft, with nine stranded Malaysians in North Korea inside, which he was piloting was given the green light to depart from the Pyongyang International Airport. He said the Royal Malaysia Air Force Bombardier Global Express aircraft was supposed to depart from the airport at 6.30 pm Thursday Malaysian time, but postponed to 7.45 pm .

