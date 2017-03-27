Park arrest, Malaysia deal: Let the corks pop in Pyongyang
Not only did North Korean officials manage to repatriate the body of leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother and three North Korean citizens questioned in his assassination after a diplomatic standoff with Malaysia, but they also had the distinct pleasure of watching the humiliating arrest of their arch-enemy, South Korea's fallen president, Park Geun-hye. The two bits of news may not exactly qualify as happy endings even for Pyongyang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC