Opposition Move To Bad-mouth Malaysia Is An Economic Sabotage - Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 -- Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today rapped opposition leaders who often make it a priority to bad-mouth Malaysia every time he embarks on overseas missions, saying that it is a form of economic sabotage. In his blog post at najibrazak.com, the prime minister said such an action was indeed a big mistake because it was as if they wanted to chase away foreign investors from this country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.