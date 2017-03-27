Opposition Move To Bad-mouth Malaysia...

Opposition Move To Bad-mouth Malaysia Is An Economic Sabotage - Najib

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 -- Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today rapped opposition leaders who often make it a priority to bad-mouth Malaysia every time he embarks on overseas missions, saying that it is a form of economic sabotage. In his blog post at najibrazak.com, the prime minister said such an action was indeed a big mistake because it was as if they wanted to chase away foreign investors from this country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity 19 hr Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC