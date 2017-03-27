Opposition Move To Bad-mouth Malaysia Is An Economic Sabotage - Najib
KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 -- Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today rapped opposition leaders who often make it a priority to bad-mouth Malaysia every time he embarks on overseas missions, saying that it is a form of economic sabotage. In his blog post at najibrazak.com, the prime minister said such an action was indeed a big mistake because it was as if they wanted to chase away foreign investors from this country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|19 hr
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC