Oppo R9s Plus Finally Comes To Malaysia
By Suriani Razali KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 -- The Oppo R9s Plus has finally reached the Malaysian market after its China debut in October last year. The phone comes with a six inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 401 pixels per inch which makes it more enjoyable for watching dramas and gaming.
