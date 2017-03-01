Oppo R9s Plus Finally Comes To Malaysia

By Suriani Razali KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 -- The Oppo R9s Plus has finally reached the Malaysian market after its China debut in October last year. The phone comes with a six inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 401 pixels per inch which makes it more enjoyable for watching dramas and gaming.

