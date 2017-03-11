One trafficking victim used as sex slave, say cops

IPOH: One of the 18 trafficking victims rescued by police from an oil palm estate in Kampung Tasek, Pengkalan Hulu late last month, was allegedly used as a sex slave. Perak CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Gan Tian Kee said this information had been provided by the 23-year-old victim when recording her statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.