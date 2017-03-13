N.Korea says body of murder victim to...

N.Korea says body of murder victim to return in deal with Malaysia; travel bans lifted

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

North Korea on Thursday said it had reached agreement with Malaysia for the return of the body of a citizen killed in Kuala Lumpur in February and identified by South Korean and U.S. officials as the half-brother of the North's leader. The body is to be returned to family in North Korea, the official KCNA news agency said, adding that both countries would lift reciprocal bans on travel by citizens and guarantee their safety, letting nine Malaysians now in Pyongyang return home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity 6 hr Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC