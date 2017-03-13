N.Korea says body of murder victim to return in deal with Malaysia; travel bans lifted

North Korea on Thursday said it had reached agreement with Malaysia for the return of the body of a citizen killed in Kuala Lumpur in February and identified by South Korean and U.S. officials as the half-brother of the North's leader. The body is to be returned to family in North Korea, the official KCNA news agency said, adding that both countries would lift reciprocal bans on travel by citizens and guarantee their safety, letting nine Malaysians now in Pyongyang return home.

