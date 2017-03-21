Murder: Man fails in appeal against the death sentence
Kota Kinabalu: A 36-year-old Filipino failed in his appeal against his death sentence for murdering a man in Lahad Datu six years ago. Court of Appeal Justices Datuk Lim Yee Lan, Dato' Abdul Rahman Sebli and Puan Sri Zaleha Yusof dismissed Norol Rojik Jun's appeal ruling the court found no merit in the ground raised by him.
