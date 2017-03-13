Morgue reopens as Kim's body reported...

Morgue reopens as Kim's body reportedly leaves Malaysia

Stars and Stripes

Malaysian police on Thursday stopped guarding the morgue that has held the body of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's murdered half brother, after a van departed amid reports that his remains would leave the country. Shortly after the van left the hospital, police also departed and the morgue was reopened to the public.

