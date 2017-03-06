Malaysia's king saddened that corrupt...

Malaysia's king saddened that corruption, fraud in government still occur

He was speaking at the official opening of the first meeting of the fifth session of Malaysia's 13th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur. The 15th king of Malaysia Sultan Muhammad V receives a document containing his parliamentary opening speech from Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on Mar 6, 2017.

