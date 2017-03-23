Malaysians Happy With BR1M And Want It To Continue

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- A recent survey found that the majority of Malaysians appreciated the government's effort to provide subsidy through 1Malaysia People's Aid 2017 and that it is not a form of bribery as claimed by some. The national survey conducted by Kajidata Research on 1031 recipients and non-recipients of BR1M under the supervision of Professor Datuk Syed Arabi Idid found 68.7 percent of the respondents giving the thumbs up for BR1M with 63.9 percent of them disagreeing that it is a form of bribery.

