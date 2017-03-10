Malaysian UN food agency staff to remain in Beijing
KEPALA BATAS: The two Malaysians under the United Nation's World Food Programme , who were allowed to leave Pyongyang for Beijing on Thursday, will stay in China for the time being. Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican said Friday he had spoken to the two Malaysian staff members Stella Lim and Nyanaprakash Muniandy who will continue the UN programme in Beijing.
