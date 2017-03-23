Malaysian students in London stunned ...

Malaysian students in London stunned by terror attack

A forensics investigator works at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. -Reuters LONDON: One of the first things that Malaysians in London did upon hearing of the attack outside Britain's Houses of Parliament was to check on one another to make sure no one was harmed.

