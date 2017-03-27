Malaysian prime minister is presented...

Malaysian prime minister is presented with Malvern Hills picture by MP Harriett Baldwin

10 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

MP Harriett Baldwin helped to make a Malvern connection during her visit to Malaysia on a Ministry of Defence trip. Harriett met Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, a graduate of Malvern College, and presented him with a picture of the world-famous Malvern Hills together with a letter from prime minister Theresa May. The pair discussed life in the town and the stunning views of the Malvern Hills which were fondly remembered by the Malaysian prime minister.

Chicago, IL

