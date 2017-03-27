Malaysian prime minister is presented with Malvern Hills picture by MP Harriett Baldwin

MP Harriett Baldwin helped to make a Malvern connection during her visit to Malaysia on a Ministry of Defence trip. Harriett met Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, a graduate of Malvern College, and presented him with a picture of the world-famous Malvern Hills together with a letter from prime minister Theresa May. The pair discussed life in the town and the stunning views of the Malvern Hills which were fondly remembered by the Malaysian prime minister.

