Malaysian police stop guarding morgue that held Kim's body
Malaysian police have stopped guarding the morgue that held the body of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's murdered half brother, after a van departed amid reports his remains may soon leave the country. Shortly after the van left the hospital Thursday, police left the building and the morgue was reopened to the public.
