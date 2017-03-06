Malaysian police 'foiled attack' on Arab royalty ahead of Saudi King visit

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, second left, waves next to parliament speaker Setyo Novanto, front right, at the parliament in Jakarta on March 2, 2017. Photo - AFP File Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, second left, waves next to parliament speaker Setyo Novanto, front right, at the parliament in Jakarta on March 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.