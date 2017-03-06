Malaysian police 'foiled attack' on A...

Malaysian police 'foiled attack' on Arab royalty ahead of Saudi King visit

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, second left, waves next to parliament speaker Setyo Novanto, front right, at the parliament in Jakarta on March 2, 2017. Photo - AFP File Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, second left, waves next to parliament speaker Setyo Novanto, front right, at the parliament in Jakarta on March 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan '17 Honk the Phart 120
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC