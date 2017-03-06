Malaysian police 'foiled attack' on Arab royalty ahead of Saudi King visit
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, second left, waves next to parliament speaker Setyo Novanto, front right, at the parliament in Jakarta on March 2, 2017. Photo - AFP File Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, second left, waves next to parliament speaker Setyo Novanto, front right, at the parliament in Jakarta on March 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Honk the Phart
|120
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC