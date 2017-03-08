Malaysian police arrest 7 Islamic Sta...

Malaysian police arrest 7 Islamic State suspects

Malaysian military and police personnel patrol an outside shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Jan 25, 2016. KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian counter-terrorism police arrested seven Islamic State suspects comprising two Malaysians and five Filipinos in a sting operation conducted between Mar 8 and 12 in Sabah and Selangor states, according Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar.

