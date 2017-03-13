Malaysian government will not table bill to amend Syariah law: Najib
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a press conference after the United Malays National Organisation supreme council meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Mar 29, 2017. KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said his government will not table the controversial Hudud bill to enhance the powers of the Syariah or Islamic courts.
