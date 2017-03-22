Malaysian filmmaker nominated for prestigious James Beard Award
KUALA LUMPUR: Andrew Gooi struggled to breathe when he heard that he had been nominated for two categories in the prestigious James Beard Awards for Media. Gooi, 31, the Malaysian filmmaker based in the United States, found that out last week when his phone started ringing.
