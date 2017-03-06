Malaysian ecologist survives being attacked by crocodile
Malaysian ecologist survives being attacked by an 18ft crocodile by allowing colleagues to pull off his LEG while it was in the beast's mouth A Malaysian ecologist has survived being mauled by a crocodile after colleagues pulled off his leg to free him from the beast's jaws. Rudy Francis, 35, was attacked by the 18ft carnivore on February 20, during a routine feeding session at a crocodile farm in Sandakan, East Malaysia.
