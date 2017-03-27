Malaysian Detention Centres: 17 Bangl...

Malaysian Detention Centres: 17 Bangladeshis died in last 2 years

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Daily Star

At least 17 Bangladeshis died in Malaysia's immigration detention centres from various diseases and unknown causes between 2015 and 2016, says the National Human Rights Commission of Malaysia. They are among 118 people from different countries who died in the last two years, reports Reuters after reviewing the immigration centers' documents provided to the commission.

Chicago, IL

