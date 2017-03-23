Malaysian crackdown on cyber gambling...

Malaysian crackdown on cyber gambling nets 39

11 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A total of 39 people, aged between 17 and 40, were nabbed last week on the Malaysian state of Sarawak, as part of a crackdown on cyber gambling and the selling of illegal lottery tickets. Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the arrests were made during 25 raids held from March 20 to 26. "We conducted 20 raids on illegal 4D sellers, which resulted in the arrests of 29 individuals, and seized RM10,714 and other items, such as mobile phones, portable printers, calculators and stationery.

