Malaysian crackdown on cyber gambling nets 39
A total of 39 people, aged between 17 and 40, were nabbed last week on the Malaysian state of Sarawak, as part of a crackdown on cyber gambling and the selling of illegal lottery tickets. Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the arrests were made during 25 raids held from March 20 to 26. "We conducted 20 raids on illegal 4D sellers, which resulted in the arrests of 29 individuals, and seized RM10,714 and other items, such as mobile phones, portable printers, calculators and stationery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC