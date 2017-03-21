Malaysia Wants To Collaborate With Ot...

Malaysia Wants To Collaborate With Other Asean Members In Defence Industry - Zahid

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Malaysia wants to collaborate with the other ASEAN member countries to reap the opportunities from the growth in the defence industry in the region which is projected to generate about US$100 billion by 2030. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that Malaysia has been producing a number of good components and would be willing to share its technology and knowledge with the other ASEAN members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... 5 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC