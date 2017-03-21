Malaysia Wants To Collaborate With Other Asean Members In Defence Industry - Zahid

Malaysia wants to collaborate with the other ASEAN member countries to reap the opportunities from the growth in the defence industry in the region which is projected to generate about US$100 billion by 2030. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that Malaysia has been producing a number of good components and would be willing to share its technology and knowledge with the other ASEAN members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.