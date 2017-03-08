Malaysia unveils proposed alignment for East Coast Rail Link
The rail project is expected to grow the GDP of three east coast states in Peninsular Malaysia by another 1.5 per cent, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says. The proposed alignment of the East Coast Rail Link has 23 stations along a 600.3km route.
