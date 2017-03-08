Malaysia unveils proposed alignment f...

Malaysia unveils proposed alignment for East Coast Rail Link

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The rail project is expected to grow the GDP of three east coast states in Peninsular Malaysia by another 1.5 per cent, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says. The proposed alignment of the East Coast Rail Link has 23 stations along a 600.3km route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb '17 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan '17 Honk the Phart 120
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC