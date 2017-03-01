Malaysia 'strongly condemns' use of VX nerve agent in airport murder

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Malaysia's foreign ministry said on Friday it strongly condemned the use of the toxic nerve agent VX, which authorities say was used to kill the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International airport last month, Reuters reported. Kim Jong Nam was murdered on Feb. 13 at the airport's budget terminal with the VX nerve agent, a chemical classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

