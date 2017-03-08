Malaysia Says Only 315 North Koreans ...

Malaysia Says Only 315 North Koreans Left in the Country

Read more: Voice of America

Malaysia's deputy prime minister said Sunday that 315 North Koreans are in the country and barred from leaving amid a diplomatic dispute over the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother. The figure is lower than an estimate previously given by a government official, who had told The Associated Press that some 1,000 North Koreans were believed to be in Malaysia.

Chicago, IL

