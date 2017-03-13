Malaysia says Kim Jong Nam's body released to North Korea

An unidentified van believed to be carrying the body of Kim Jong Nam comes out from the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday, March 30, 2017. Malaysian police on Thursday stopped guarding the morgue that held the body of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's murdered half-brother, after the van departed amid reports that his remains will leave the country.

