Malaysia: Sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea not violated

A member of the youth wing of the National Front, Malaysia's ruling coalition, holds a placard during a protest at the North Korea embassy, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha MALAYSIA on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report that North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.

