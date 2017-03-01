Malaysia: Sanctions imposed by the Un...

Malaysia: Sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea not violated

A member of the youth wing of the National Front, Malaysia's ruling coalition, holds a placard during a protest at the North Korea embassy, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha MALAYSIA on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report that North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.

