Malaysia Needs To Harmonise Domestic, International Standards In Post-Trade Processing : DTTC

By Christine Lim KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 -- Malaysia needs to attain harmonisation between domestic and international standards in post-trade processing in enabling the country to drive further growth in the capital market. Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation Executive Director and Head of Business Development Asia Pacific, Hasan Rauf said post-trade processing is an infrastructure that supports automated trade matching and real-time communication of trade details between counter parties.

