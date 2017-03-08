Malaysia Needs Proactive, Not Reactive Policies - Najib
KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 -- Malaysia's economy is now in need of a structural change and therefore national policies should not be reactive but proactive, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. The Prime Minister said that for Malaysia to remain competitive, it needed infrastructure and investment in human capital.
