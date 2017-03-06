Malaysia: N. Korean's family may be s...

Malaysia: N. Korean's family may be scared to come forward

Malaysia's prime minister said Wednesday that relatives of Kim Jong Nam, the long-exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, may be too scared to come forward to provide DNA samples following his mysterious poisoning death in a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur. Prime Minister Najib Razak spoke a day after a stunning breakdown in diplomatic ties between Malaysia and North Korea over the investigation into Kim's death on Feb. 13. Najib said his country still wants to negotiate with Pyongyang despite the increasingly bitter dispute.

