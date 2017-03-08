Malaysia: N. Korean's family may be scared to come forward
A North Korean embassy staff asks police if they are allowed to leave as police puts a cordon at North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Malaysia says North Korean Embassy staff are barred from leaving country, after Pyongyang blocked Malaysians from leaving North Korea in the bitter diplomatic dispute between North Korea and Malaysia over the poisoning death of leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother in Kuala Lumpur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Honk the Phart
|120
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC