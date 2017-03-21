Malaysia Mulls Naval Upgrades Amid IS...

Malaysia Mulls Naval Upgrades Amid IS Threat, South China Sea Standoff

Malaysia is gunning for a revamp of its aging naval fleet, as countries in the region prepare to face threats from the influx of Islamic State militants fleeing Mosul, and from rising tensions in the South China Sea. Defense spending in the Asia Pacific region is expected to hit $250 billion from 2016-20, IHS Janes Defence Weekly said in December, and Malaysia intends to improve on its capabilities alongside other states in the hotly contested South China Sea, even as its defense budget narrows.

