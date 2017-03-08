Malaysia minister upbeat on palm oil ...

Malaysia minister upbeat on palm oil prices

Read more: The Nation

MALAYSIAN Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mah Siew Keong hopes that crude palm oil prices will continue to trend at higher levels, especially since the country has some 600,000 smallholders. He maintained his CPO price projection at RM2,700 to RM2,800 per tonne this year, higher than last year's average price of RM2,653 per tonne and RM2,513 per tonne in 2015.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,638

