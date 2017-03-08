Malaysia Jan factory output up 3.5 pc...

Malaysia Jan factory output up 3.5 pct y/y, below forecast

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 Malaysia's industrial production in January rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row, government data showed on Monday. Factory output was below the 5.7 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from the 4.7 percent increase in December.

