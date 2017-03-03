Malaysia issues arrest warrant for Air Koryo staff over airport killing

Malaysian police escort suspect Ri Jong Chol from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as they leave for Malaysia's Immigration Department in Sepang, Malaysia, on March 3, 2017. Malaysia's Immigration Department said in a statement 47-year-old DPRK man Ri Jong Chol, who was arrested as a suspect after the airport killing, was handed over to the department from the police for deportation to the DPRK.

