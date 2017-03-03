Malaysia issues arrest warrant for Air Koryo staff over airport killing
Malaysian police escort suspect Ri Jong Chol from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as they leave for Malaysia's Immigration Department in Sepang, Malaysia, on March 3, 2017. Malaysia's Immigration Department said in a statement 47-year-old DPRK man Ri Jong Chol, who was arrested as a suspect after the airport killing, was handed over to the department from the police for deportation to the DPRK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|15 hr
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Wed
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan '17
|George
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC