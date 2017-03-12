Malaysia, in top 10 list with most in...

Malaysia, in top 10 list with most international schools

MALAYSIA is among the Top 10 countries in Asia with the most number of international schools, according to the latest report published by ISC Research . Southeast Asian nations dominated the list of countries with the most number of premium, English-medium international schools in the greater East Asia region.

Chicago, IL

