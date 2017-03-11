Malaysia hopes for talks with North Korea in - next few days'
Flowers are left at the main gate of the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Malaysia's foreign minister says the government hopes to begin formal talks with North Korea in the "next few days" on solving a diplomatic dispute that has seen the two countries bar each other's citizens from leaving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Honk the Phart
|120
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC