Malaysia extends bauxite mining ban until mid-2017
Malaysia on Tuesday extended a moratorium on bauxite mining by a further three months to June 30, looking to clear remaining stockpiles of the aluminium raw material as it presses the industry to halt damage to the environment. Natural Resources and Environment Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said 2.15 million tonnes of bauxite still remained around Kuantan, the port capital of key bauxite producing state Pahang, from a total of 5.4 million tonnes before the moratorium was first imposed.
