Malaysia Expels N.Korean Ambassador

Malaysia Expels N.Korean Ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

The Malaysian government on Saturday gave North Korean ambassador Kang Chol 48 hours to leave amid suspicions that Pyongyang was behind the assassination of Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. In a statement, Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman declared Kang persona non grata. He must leave Malaysia by 6 p.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Sat About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan '17 Honk the Phart 120
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC