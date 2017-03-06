Malaysia Expels N.Korean Ambassador

The Malaysian government on Saturday gave North Korean ambassador Kang Chol 48 hours to leave amid suspicions that Pyongyang was behind the assassination of Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. In a statement, Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman declared Kang persona non grata. He must leave Malaysia by 6 p.m. Monday.

