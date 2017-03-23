Malaysia assures China locally-produced bird's nests are safe
China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine has been briefed on the bird flu situation in Malaysia. Malaysian Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the department's vice minister was assured that raw clean swiftlet edible bird's nests from Malaysia are mostly exported from outside Kelantan.
