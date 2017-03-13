Malaysia: 1MDB has settled over $679m...

Malaysia: 1MDB has settled over $679m in debts - PM Najib

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. Pic: Reuters/Olivia Harris STATE fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad has cleared over RM3 billion in debt over the past two years, Prime Minister , is at the centre of civil lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice that allege more than US$3.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC