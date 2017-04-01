MACC raids Kok's office over Yawas fund probe

PETALING JAYA: Anti-graft officers took away stacks of documents from Seputeh MP Teresa Kok's office to assist in a probe over alleged misappropriation of the Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor fund. In confirming this, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy chief commissioner Datuk Azam Baki said Kok was not in her Kuchai Lama office at the time.

