Lurking Woods To Hit Malaysian Cinemas On April 6
By Salbiah Said KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 -- After its resounding success in the Philippines, action-suspense thriller Lurking Woods is all set to hit the Malaysian cinemas on April 6. "As the film distributor for Rodman Pictures, we would certainly want to ensure the process of screening and promotion in Malaysia, runs smoothly and as scheduled," said Chameleon Films owner and founder, Rizal Halim. "Screening usually takes at least a week, but insyaAllah, with good response from the Malaysian public, it will be extended for another week," he told Bernama Lifestyle and Youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Wed
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan '17
|George
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC