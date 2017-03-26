Liow: Malaysia laid solid foundation ...

Liow: Malaysia laid solid foundation for Mandarin

Read more: The Star Online

Meeting the people: Liow and Chew making their entry at the opening of 'Jom Gerak Teguh Bersama' event at Titi, Negeri Sembilan. JELEBU: While many in other parts of the world scramble to learn Mandarin following the rise of China as a superpower, Malaysia has already laid a solid foundation of the language among its citizens, said MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

