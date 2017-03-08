Lego Opens Its Seventh Flagship Store...

Lego Opens Its Seventh Flagship Store In Malaysia

Thursday Mar 9

By Suriani Razali KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 -- Lego, which has been synonymous with toys for decades, Wednesday launched its latest retail outlet at Pavilion Elite here. The flagship store, the seventh since the opening of its first Lego Store in Bangsar Village II, Kuala lumpur, was launched by Danish Ambassador to Malaysia, Nicolai Ruge.

Chicago, IL

