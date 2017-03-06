Lawyer for Vietnamese woman in Kim ki...

Lawyer for Vietnamese woman in Kim killing wants second autopsy

A lawyer for one of the women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader says there are serious holes in the case. In an interview published Sunday by Vietnam's state-run online newspaper Zing, attorney Selvam Shanmugam, who represents Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, said allegations that the North Korean man had existing health problems should be cause for a new autopsy.

Chicago, IL

