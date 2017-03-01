King Salman's Visit Proves Fruitful F...

King Salman's Visit Proves Fruitful For Malaysia

12 hrs ago

By Mohd Khairi Idham Amran KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 -- The recent four-day visit to Malaysia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud proved fruitful in yielding potential investments of about RM40 billion. The visit underpinned a close 60-year bond between both countries, marked by mutual respect and work to develop relations in all fields.

