King Salman's Visit Proves Fruitful For Malaysia

By Mohd Khairi Idham Amran KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 -- The recent four-day visit to Malaysia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud proved fruitful in yielding potential investments of about RM40 billion. The visit underpinned a close 60-year bond between both countries, marked by mutual respect and work to develop relations in all fields.

