Kim Jong Nam's body released to North Korea, Malaysia says, more than a month after his murder

The body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was released to the North on Thursday, more than a month after his murder at Kuala Lumpur's airport unleashed a fierce diplomatic battle between the two countries. Following negotiations that he described as "very sensitive," Prime Minister Najib Razak said Malaysia agreed to release the body in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in North Korea's capital.

