Kim Jong Nam's body released to North Korea, Malaysia says, more than a month after his murder
The body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was released to the North on Thursday, more than a month after his murder at Kuala Lumpur's airport unleashed a fierce diplomatic battle between the two countries. Following negotiations that he described as "very sensitive," Prime Minister Najib Razak said Malaysia agreed to release the body in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in North Korea's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Thu
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC